Halifax boot camp gains huge popularity in quest to beat mental health struggle

A weekly boot camp fronted by a male model and mental health campaigner from Halifax is attracting nearly 50 people a week just four sessions into the project.

Manuel Benages, who started online vlog series Get Fit For Mental Health last year while continuing to overcome his own demons, is already known for his 'Scammonden challenge' project, which encourages people to join him in running up the 414 steps at Scammonden dam on a Sunday morning.

And now, together with professional trainer Aiden Bradley, he has decided to run a weekly 'boot camp' aimed at people of all ages and walks of life.

"It's been amazing," he said, "the support we've seen already has been great and we've had nearly 50 people at our sessions.

"The response we've seen has been brilliant and its grown really quickly in just four sessions.

"It's a simple concept but but it works and you can see that people love it. People are walking around with smiles on their faces."

The sessions take place at Savile Park in Halifax and start at 9.30am. A donation of £3 is recommended, with all proceeds going towards mental health charities.

Manuel said: "We choose a new charity every month because we want to support as much as we can.

"They do really great work and that's what we're here for at the end of the day. To help support people's mental health."