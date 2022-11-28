Halifax-born priest to be made Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark
Today (Monday) it was announced that His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Philip Moger as an Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark.
Born in 1955, Bishop-Elect Philip Moger grew up in Halifax.
A priest of the Diocese of Leeds for 40 years, Bishop-Elect Moger has, until now, been the Rector of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk.
Bishop Elect-Moger said: “As well as being very surprised, I am humbled indeed by the Holy Father appointing me to be an Auxiliary Bishop of Southwark. I accept this calling with a glad and open heart. I shall, of course, be sorry to leave England’s National Shrine of Our Lady, in Walsingham, and my home Diocese of Leeds, but I look forward to moving even further south, getting to know the Archdiocese of Southwark and working with Archbishop John Wilson, Bishop Paul Hendricks, and the clergy, religious and lay faithful in South London and Kent.”
On hearing news of the appointment Archbishop John Wilson, the Archbishop of Southwark, said: “I am very grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for appointing a new Auxiliary Bishop to the Archdiocese of Southwark. I offer to Bishop-Elect Philip Moger the warmest of welcomes. He brings a vast array of experience to this new mission having serving the Church as a priest for forty years. I know he will be such a great blessing to the people and communities in our Archdiocese, bringing gifts of joy, encouragement and personal warmth. He is a man of faith and prayer who loves Christ, his Church and his people.”