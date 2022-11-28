Halifax-born priest to be made Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark

Born in 1955, Bishop-Elect Philip Moger grew up in Halifax.

A priest of the Diocese of Leeds for 40 years, Bishop-Elect Moger has, until now, been the Rector of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk.

Bishop Elect-Moger said: “As well as being very surprised, I am humbled indeed by the Holy Father appointing me to be an Auxiliary Bishop of Southwark. I accept this calling with a glad and open heart. I shall, of course, be sorry to leave England’s National Shrine of Our Lady, in Walsingham, and my home Diocese of Leeds, but I look forward to moving even further south, getting to know the Archdiocese of Southwark and working with Archbishop John Wilson, Bishop Paul Hendricks, and the clergy, religious and lay faithful in South London and Kent.”

Monsignor Philip Moger