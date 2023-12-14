Calderdale Council has given another update on how work to revamp Halifax Borough Market is going.

The £4.5m revitalisation project, funded by the UK Government’s Future High Streets Fund, has reached several milestones in 2023.

The council hopes the work will pave way for a “thriving future” for the market hall as a focal point for shopping, business and leisure.

The most recent steps forward include removing the outdoor canopy along the Albion Street side of the market, after planning permission and listed building consent were granted earlier this year.

Halifax Borough Market

This is to make way for new, modern shop fronts, including new signs and retractable awnings.

A distinctive new steel and glass canopy above the market entrance on Albion Street is also aimed at creating a warm welcome and make the market stand out more along this side.

This is due to be installed in early 2024.

The application for listed building consent to install new signage to help people find their way around the market has been submitted.

Halifax Borough Market

Plans include fitting new signs at each market entrance to promote the traders and events available.

Foundations and frames for a ‘sample stall’ unit have also been installed. This will show how the market stalls could look when the council starts to modernise vacant ones.

Existing traders will have the option of whether to adopt the new style, and will be able to test and give feedback on the various storage and display options in the sample stall.

The council says work to refurbish the public toilets is nearly finished and the granting of listed building consent for the area around the historic clock means that work can start next year to create a new seating space.

Councillor Sarah Courtney

Work to refurbish the roof continues, aiming to make the market watertight, support improvements to heating and allow more natural light into the building.

The ceiling and iron structure have been redecorated in tones of blue, green, gold and cream, and work will start in 2024 to install new automatic sliding doors at the market arcade entrance to replace four of the heavy, free-swinging doors.

The two original outer doors will be repaired and preserved, revealing previously hidden details.

Councillor Sarah Courtney, cabinet member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, said: “It’s been a year of great progress for Halifax Borough Market and it has a bright new year and longer-term future ahead.

"Our investment into this magnificent building will support current and future market traders, increase the number of visitors, preserve the market’s heritage and contribute to local climate action by creating a more energy-efficient building.

"This is part of the opportunities we are creating for Halifax’s high street to grow and thrive.”

The market transformation, along with the range of other planned projects, is thanks to the £18m awarded to the council in December 2020 from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund to support town centre improvements in Halifax and Elland.