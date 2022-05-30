Halifax boxing gym puts community first

Josh Sandland founded Halifax Star Boxing in early 2022, after five years as a professional boxer.

The initial goal of the gym was to offer professional level training close to the town centre, something that he had struggled to find in the early days of his career. This quickly expanded due to the interest shown from local community organisations.

“It was always the goal for Halifax Star Boxing to be a place for people to start their journey to go professional” Josh commented. “As well as that, we’re seeing a lot of interest from local groups, charities, and schools to offer a really important service to the community.

Josh Sandland, Founder of Halifax Star Boxing

The gym now works with several companies and non-profits locally. Happy Days, a local homeless charity, use the space to provide health and fitness for recently ex-homeless individuals. St Augustine’s centre has a number of refugees who train at the gym, with local schools also coming to train.

“What’s so inspiring for us is how people from all walks of life have come to the gym for the same thing” Josh added. “Whether you’re a young lad wanting to go pro, a school kid who wants some exercise or a refugee looking for an outlet, everyone here gets the same treatment and the same outcomes. Boxing is a fantastic way to give structure to these peoples’ lives and has huge impacts on mental health and their wellbeing outside of the gym”.

The gym is already expanding rapidly and is planning on offering a package for local schools where training can be an extracurricular activity, as well as welcoming more visitors from the local area.