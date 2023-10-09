News you can trust since 1853
Halifax boy wins Pride of Britain award after his fundraising efforts in memory of his dad Lee Rigby

The 13-year-old son of murdered solider Lee Rigby has won a Pride of Britain award for his fundraising efforts.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST
Earlier this year, Jack Rigby, who lives in Halifax, said he wanted to raise money for the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity, which supports military bereaved children, to mark the tenth anniversary of his dad’s death.

Fusilier Lee Rigby, 25, a drummer and machine-gunner in the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was killed outside his barracks in Woolwich in May 2013.

The public support of Jack’s fundraising effort of walking a marathon across the space of a month helped him raise £55,000, and thanks to further donations, the total now stands at more than £107,000.

Jack was announced the winner of Good Morning Britain’s Young Fundraiser at the awards on Sunday.