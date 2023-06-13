Halifax boy's amazing fundraising hike for children's hospital inspired by his friend

Savile Park Primary School pupil Raees Ahmed managed to conquer The Three Peaks in just 27 hours, raising more than £700 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

This is the 11-year-old’s third year of raising money for the hospital after being inspired by his friend, Lewis Connett, who he met while training at Copley Cricket Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair bonded over their love of cricket and became firm friends.

Raees and Lewis

Lewis, who goe s to All Saints’ Junior and Infants School, was born with Apert Syndrome and has been under the care of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital since birth.

The rare genetic condition, which affects only one in 65,000 people, can impact on multitude of aspects of the body including premature fusing of the plates in the skull, fusion of the fingers and toes, visual and hearing impairment, and speech and language delay.

He has had numerous surgeries throughout his life so far and his family have raised thousands of pounds for the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raees raised more than £1,800 for the hospital two years ago when he ran 5km every day for a month, and took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in under 12 hours for the fund last year.

Raees and his mum at the top of one of the peaks

Raees’ mum Debbie said: “We are so incredibly proud of Raees for taking on this challenge to raise money for Alder Hey.