Halifax Boys Brigade supports Rotary project

The household items will be put towards ‘Home starter Kits’ for homeless people.

Rotarian Hazel Brindle said: “The household items collected by the Boys Brigade will enable us to provide more kits for homeless people moving to independent living.

"We are delighted that the Boys Brigade has taken up this project as part of their community work this year and hope to have their involvement in other projects in the future.”

Colin Walker, president of Halifax Boys Brigade Battalion said: "We have companies spaced from Elland to Luddenden Foot and it is great that they wanted to get involved with this very worthwhile project.