Halifax Boys Brigade supports Rotary project
Officers and boys from Halifax Boys Brigade Battalion recently handed over bags of household items to representatives of Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club.
The household items will be put towards ‘Home starter Kits’ for homeless people.
Rotarian Hazel Brindle said: “The household items collected by the Boys Brigade will enable us to provide more kits for homeless people moving to independent living.
"We are delighted that the Boys Brigade has taken up this project as part of their community work this year and hope to have their involvement in other projects in the future.”
Colin Walker, president of Halifax Boys Brigade Battalion said: "We have companies spaced from Elland to Luddenden Foot and it is great that they wanted to get involved with this very worthwhile project.
"We try to support local charities each year by fundraising but this was not possible over the last few months so it was great to be able to support the Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club and the work that they are doing to help homeless people”.