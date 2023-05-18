Halifax boy's incredible tribute to his dad Lee Rigby after soldier's horrific murder

Royal Fusilier Lee Rigby, 25, was killed on the way to his barracks in London, on May 22, 2013.

As he prepares to mark a decade without his dad, Jack has spoken for the first time about his brave father and the mammoth fundraising the 12-year-old wants to do in his honour.

He is collecting money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers – a charity for bereaved military children.

Jack with his dad Lee Rigby

“I want to raise £1,000 for every year my dad has been gone,” said Jack.

"Scotty’s have done so much for me and just having their support and knowing other people are going through the same kind of stuff makes a big difference.”

Jack and his mum Rebecca are taking part in Scotty’s May Marathon, walking 26.2 miles throughout this month.

“I feel proud doing the May Marathon in honour of my dad,” said Jack.

Jack with a photo of his dad Lee Rigby

"It also helps distract me from everything. Going on a long walk is a nice break and reminds me it’s not all bad.”

Rebecca, 40, added: “With it coming up to the anniversary, Jack wanted to do something positive in memory of his dad.

"Jack wants to show how even though he’s grown up without Lee, he’s not forgotten his dad and he will always be part of his life.

"People sometimes think that, because Jack was only two when his dad was killed, that it doesn’t affect him very much, but that’s not how it works.

Jack in his Little Scotty's top

"Just because Jack was young, it doesn’t mean he’s forgotten Lee. Lee has always been such an important part of our lives and always will be.

“I’m so proud of Jack in everything that he does, and I think that Lee would be as well.”

Every day after school, Jack and his mum walk over a mile around a park near their home with their two dogs, one of which is called Scotty after the charity that supports him.

Jack and Rebecca have been on respite breaks organised by Scotty's, giving them a much-needed opportunity to take some time away.

Jack with his dad Lee Rigby

They have also attended a number of events, including taking part in the National Service of Remembrance, and Jack has enjoyed Scotty's annual Christmas parties, which give him an opportunity to meet other children who understand what it is like to experience the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

“The thing that I’ll always remember is when we went to Buckingham Palace and I met Prince Harry,” said Jack, who visited the palace in 2017 with other Scotty members for a garden party honouring children whose military parent died.

“He’d asked if he could meet us, which was a little bit surreal,” explained Rebecca.

"He was really nice, seemed very genuine and could relate to what Jack was going through, as he’d been through a similar experience himself."

“Scotty’s makes me feel proud,” said Jack. “It helps to know I'm not the only one in my situation and that there’s people I can reach out and talk to, whenever I need them.”

To support Jack’s fundraising visit https://scottyslittlesoldiers.enthuse.com/pf/jack-rigby .

Jack at his dad's graveside

