Halifax brewery teams up with Overgate Hospice for Big Pub Quiz fundraiser
The campaign invites pubs and clubs throughout Calderdale to host a quiz on Thursday, November 9, or on a date of their own choice, to raise money for Overgate.
All those who sign up will be offered a free cask of “Bread & Butter,” Vocations best-selling cask ale, with the promise that £1 of every pint sold will be donated to the hospice.
The hospice will also provide the quiz questions and answer sheets.
Each team entry and any other fundraising on the night will help to raise vital funds that will ensure local people can access Overgate’s special care when they need it.
Vocation Brewery said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to join hands with Overgate Hospice for The Big Pub Quiz this November. Together, we’re raising our glasses and raising funds for a cause that matters.
"This campaign is not just about trivia; it’s about community, compassion, and making a difference. Let’s quiz, have fun, and help those in need, one question at a time.”
So far, over 40 pubs and clubs have signed up and they hope to see more sign up in the coming days.
Christine West, Community Fundraiser at Overgate said: “It’s amazing to see so many local establishments show their support to the hospice and we can’t wait to visit the quiz nights and join in the fun!”
Vocation will be hosting a launch event on Tuesday, November 7 at 7pm at their bar in Halifax town centre. The bar will host teams taking on a unique quiz with high hopes to set the fundraising off to a flying start.
When asked about the collaboration with Vocation, Suzanne Benn, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate Hospice, said: “It is exciting to be working together with Vocation on the Big Pub Quiz, bringing people from all over Calderdale together to show support for their local pub and fundraise for their local hospice.
"We are so thankful to Vocation for their incredible support, they are truly helping to make a difference to the lives of families across Calderdale.”
To sign your pub up for this year’s Big Pub Quiz or for more information about the launch event, visit the Overgate website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk or email [email protected].