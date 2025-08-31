Halifax bus station to house first in a series of new art installations around the town

Halifax Bus Station will soon be home to the first in a series of artistic installations showcasing the unique heritage and culture of Halifax, as part of a new trail around the town.

The ‘Art and About’ trail is part of Future High Streets Fund work in Halifax, funded by the Government and being delivered by Calderdale Council. The trail is being created in partnership with local arts organisation, Everybody Arts and will include brand-new art installations developed by local creatives and using local suppliers.

The trail will take in 20 locations around the town, featuring existing points of interests and exciting new works inspired by the town’s history but using modern techniques and influences. The first artwork to be installed will be a new moquette fabric which will be displayed at Halifax Bus Station.

Moquette is a woven fabric used to cover seating on public transport. It is an important piece of Calderdale’s history, being first produced in Halifax by John Holdsworth & Co in 1822 and subsequently exported around the world. The unique and eye-catching designs are still used today.

In summer 2024, local artist, Harriet Fletcher extensively researched the fabric’s history and the stories behind its production, to create 12 new moquette designs. Over 100 people contributed to the project in different ways from sharing their moquette stories to taking part in workshops.

A final design has now been chosen from a shortlist of three, using feedback from online surveys and drop-in sessions. The fabric is being produced by Camira Fabrics, which is now the main supplier of moquette fabric, having acquired John Holdsworth & Co in 2007. It will be on display at the bus station later this year.

Other installations which are being created and due to feature on the trail, include at Halifax Central Library, where award-winning poet and writer, Ian Humphreys has been commissioned for an installation to commemorate Halifax war hero David Moffat. Ian’s poem will be engraved on an installation at the library, with a related library display about David Moffat and the Cockleshell Heroes involved in Operation Frankton.

At Halifax Town Hall, artists Andy Abbott and Michael Powell are creating an album incorporating music, field recordings, spoken word and the voices of Halifax people in a celebration of both the building and civic life in the town.

Further locations and installations are also in development and each point on the trail will feature on a new map which will be created by local illustrator, Talya Baldwin working with writer, Will Lake. The locations will also include a plaque and QR code for visitors to find out further information.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The Art and About trail is one of many exciting Future High Streets projects taking place across Halifax, securing a thriving future for the town. The trail aims to support better connections and routes around the town, encouraging people see more of what Halifax has to offer.

“The first installation will be the brand-new piece of moquette fabric at Halifax bus station, commemorating Calderdale’s significant history and expertise in the production of textiles.

“Other works in production aim to reflect the borough’s rich heritage, but also capture what makes Halifax a unique place to live, work and visit now. I can’t wait to see how the works will develop, as they shape the future look of parts of the town and create opportunities for people to explore Halifax.”

Lauren Iredale, Director at Everybody Arts, said: “Working with artists, local communities, and Calderdale Council to create Halifax’s new Art and About trail has been a joy. We hope it inspires everyone to discover and enjoy the unique heritage, culture, and creativity that make Halifax such a wonderful place to live, work, and visit.”