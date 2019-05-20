Halifax businessman Stephen makes heartfelt £10,000 donation

Halifax-based celebrity events company “An Experience With” has donated £10,000 to the Children’s Heart Surgey Fund.

The events company host exclusive black-tie dinner evenings at prime UK venues with well-known A-list celebrities from film and sport such as Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Conor McGregor.

The events feature a mix of live interviews and Q&A sessions with the stars, photo opportunities, memorabilia auctions and live music.

And they have kindly contributed £10,000 to the fund from the proceeds of two of their events last year.

Events Director Stephen Olexy gained valuable insight into the charity’s cause when he visited the children’s cardiac ward at the Leeds Children’s Hospital to meet staff, patients and their families.

Mr Olexy said: “We are proud to make a donation of £10,000 to the Leeds CHSF on the back of our recent successful events with Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone in 2018.

“An Experience With is growing into an international brand and on the back of our success we are proud to help a charity which is also based in West Yorkshire and a charity which is making such a significant difference to the children and parents who need it most.”

Supporting the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, the fund provides vital medical equipment, parent accommodation for families who can’t easily commute to the hospital and ward facilities to provide extra distraction for patients.

CEO Sharon Milner attended the Robert De Niro event last year, and was over the moon with the £10k donation. She said: “This hugely generous donation from a brilliant West Yorkshire business will help us continue our vital mission to support hearts for life. We can’t thank them enough.

“I loved attending ‘An Experience With’, it was amazing to have such a world-class celebrity within reaching distance and overall we had a wonderful evening. Their events come highly recommended.”