Halifax businessman to run 1,000 miles from Lands End to John O'Groats in aid of Overgate Hospice

Dave has a special connection to the Hospice and is running in memory of his wife Debs. He is also a member of local running club the Northowram Pumas, who will be supporting him on his journey.

Running 100 miles per week for 10 weeks, Dave will set off on his adventure in early July and aims to have completed the challenge by mid-September, after having called in to visit the team at the Hospice in early August. Dave will also celebrate his 60th birthday whilst completing the challenge.

Becki Marren, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate, said: "I want to extend a huge thank you to Dave for his dedication to the Hospice and for taking on this incredible challenge. Your support means so much to us and we will support you each step of the way."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Collett

Dave said: "I wanted to raise this money for such an amazing charity which is close to my heart in loving memory of my wife Debs. I am really looking forward to taking on the challenge and hope my community can help to raise as much as possible."