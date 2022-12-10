Halifax care home raises cash for Calderdale Lighthouse charity with Disney Day event

Lee Mount Care Home held the event in aid of Calderdale Lighthouse, who distribute equipment and other essential items to vulnerable and disadvantaged families throughout the borough.

The Disney Day had a Christmas theme, with a Mickey Mouse grotto, completions and food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had been wanting to do more charity work after some of our lovely residents had shown interest,” said Manjinder (Boo) Dhiman, care home manager, “so we actually got them fully involved and after learning what different charities did to support others, they chose Calderdale Lighthouse themselves.

Photo: Lee Mount Care Home

"We knew this wasn’t going to be a two minute job, over the course of a month we spent time approaching local businesses for raffle prizes, advertising at Morrison’s and handing out posters and leaflets.

"Then we had hampers to make up, alongside all the food preparations and decorating of the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the day we had a Mickey Mouse Santa’s grotto, food stalls, a bake off, tombola, kids disco, face panting, how many sweets in a jar, name a teddy and our raffle, with over £600 worth of prizes.

"The day ran smoothly and successfully, and it was lovely to see everyone having a great time and all for a great cause. We raised £1055.15p in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course this couldn’t have been possible without the generosity of our raffle prize donations, residents, dedicated staff team and the general public.