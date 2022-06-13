Halifax care home resident celebrates 102nd birthday

A Halifax care home resident celebrated her 102nd birthday recently.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:12 am

Eve Brady celebrated the occasion at Belgrade Social Club

She has lived at Lee Mount Care Home for nearly four years.

Her hobbies include gardening and baking, while she is a former member of the Women’s Institute. She is originally from Cardiff and served in the RAF in the war.

Eve with guests at the party

Care home manager Manjinder Dhiman said: "It was an absolutely fantastic day, it really was. We got some nice pictures from the day with the new mayor too, who was amazing and even sang happy birthday to Eve, which was a bonus."

