Halifax care home residents celebrate St Patrick's Day in their own inhouse pub

Staff at Anchor’s Savile Park on Mellor Street, Halifax donned green costumes to get into the spirit of the day. The care home was decked out in shamrocks and green decorations made by the residents during arts and crafts activities.

Dancers Connie and Maisie entertained the residents with traditional Irish dancing whilst enjoying a traditional pint of Guinness.

Joan Gelder, 94, who has lived at Savile Park for two years, said: “It’s always been a lot of fun for me. Personally, I think all the fun and merriment is the best way to honour a Saint”

Residents at Anchor’s Savile Park on Mellor Street