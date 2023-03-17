News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
4 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
8 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
9 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
10 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
11 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Halifax care home residents celebrate St Patrick's Day in their own inhouse pub

Residents from a Halifax care home celebrated St Patrick’s Day in style with a party in their own inhouse pub.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 1 min read

Staff at Anchor’s Savile Park on Mellor Street, Halifax donned green costumes to get into the spirit of the day. The care home was decked out in shamrocks and green decorations made by the residents during arts and crafts activities.

Dancers Connie and Maisie entertained the residents with traditional Irish dancing whilst enjoying a traditional pint of Guinness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joan Gelder, 94, who has lived at Savile Park for two years, said: “It’s always been a lot of fun for me. Personally, I think all the fun and merriment is the best way to honour a Saint”

Residents at Anchor’s Savile Park on Mellor Street
Residents at Anchor’s Savile Park on Mellor Street
Residents at Anchor’s Savile Park on Mellor Street
Most Popular

Jamie-Louise Cooper, Manager of Anchor’s, Savile Park, said: “We enjoy organising fun events for residents on special days like St Patrick’s Day. They’re a great way for to keep our residents mentally and physically active and they’re also a lot of fun to organise as well.”

Read More
BBC Happy Valley star will open a new charity shop in Hebden Bridge this weekend
ResidentsHalifaxDancers