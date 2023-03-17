Halifax care home residents celebrate St Patrick's Day in their own inhouse pub
Residents from a Halifax care home celebrated St Patrick’s Day in style with a party in their own inhouse pub.
Staff at Anchor’s Savile Park on Mellor Street, Halifax donned green costumes to get into the spirit of the day. The care home was decked out in shamrocks and green decorations made by the residents during arts and crafts activities.
Dancers Connie and Maisie entertained the residents with traditional Irish dancing whilst enjoying a traditional pint of Guinness.
Joan Gelder, 94, who has lived at Savile Park for two years, said: “It’s always been a lot of fun for me. Personally, I think all the fun and merriment is the best way to honour a Saint”
Jamie-Louise Cooper, Manager of Anchor’s, Savile Park, said: “We enjoy organising fun events for residents on special days like St Patrick’s Day. They’re a great way for to keep our residents mentally and physically active and they’re also a lot of fun to organise as well.”