Halifax care home residents celebrate World Laughter Day by starring in their own comedy club

Residents and team members took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions to kick off the event ‘Laughter & Sunshine’, which is running in more than 150 Four Seasons care homes across the UK during May.

Some of the activities residents can take part in include Laughter Yoga sessions, listening to local children’s favourite jokes and enjoying performances by visiting comedians and singers.

Home Manager, Mary Crossley, said: “After the challenges of the last 2 years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings.

Four Seasons-Resident Jean Briggs telling team member Keith Hulme her favourite joke

"Research says that children laugh on average 300 times a day but adults only 17, so we’ve got a lot of catching up to do! Sharing fun moments is a great way to connect with each other and laughter increases the release of feel-good endorphins, aids muscle relaxation and stimulates circulation which are all good for health and well-being.”

The homes’ Magic Moments Coordinators are also putting together ‘Happiness Handbooks’ full of residents’ own tips and ideas to bring laughter and sunshine into older life.

Resident Janet Tait, aged 78, said: “They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more. Even though some of the jokes were terrible, as soon as other people started to laugh it set me off too! A lovely way to forget old age aches and pains, everyone should try and laugh more.”