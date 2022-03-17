Halifax care home residents enjoy fruity fun to mark Nutrition and Hydration Week

Residents at Pellon Care Centre in Halifax have been enjoying some fruity fun during Nutrition & Hydration Week by helping the home’s chef come up with a variety of smoothie recipes.

The smoothie menu included flavours like peach melba, berry & oat and kiwi & mango as well as a more unusual peanut butter & banana blend which went down a treat.

Chef, Wayne Woolman, explained: “As we get older our bodies may find it harder to store essential fats and sugars so it’s really important to make sure we eat and drink plenty of nutrients. Drinking smoothies is a good way to maintain a healthy weight and it’s great fun trying different ingredients. It’s easy to fortify smoothies by adding in high energy foods like custard, ice cream, milk powder and honey to increase calories where needed.”

Food and drink play an important role in the care home whether it’s trying new things, bringing back fond memories, socialising with others or providing comfort and stimulation as well as essential nutrition. Residents also enjoy creating their own dishes as part of the home’s weekly Cookery Club activities where anything from curry to cakes to cocktails can be on the menu.

Resident Joyce Paine, aged 99, said: “I’ve really enjoyed trying all the different smoothies, they’re much more exciting than just eating a piece of fruit and makes it easy to get my 5 a day. I thought the peanut butter and banana one sounded a bit strange but it was definitely my favourite.”