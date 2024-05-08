Halifax care home's fundraiser in aid of Calderdale Lighthouse charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lee Mount Care Home held a fundraiser for Calderdale Lighthouse over Easter, featuring the Easter bunny in his grotto, a raffle, food and drink, Easter bonnet decorating, an Easter egg hunt and tombola.
Care home manager Manjinder Dhiman said: “The home was jolly and jam packed but it was lovely to see, and so far, from what we know, we have raised a fantastic amount for the charity.
“Thank you to anyone who came to enjoy this event, we thank you for your time and support and of course your generosity."
Calderdale Lighthouse supply vulnerable and disadvantaged families throughout the borough with great quality baby equipment and essentials items.