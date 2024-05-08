Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Mount Care Home held a fundraiser for Calderdale Lighthouse over Easter, featuring the Easter bunny in his grotto, a raffle, food and drink, Easter bonnet decorating, an Easter egg hunt and tombola.

Care home manager Manjinder Dhiman said: “The home was jolly and jam packed but it was lovely to see, and so far, from what we know, we have raised a fantastic amount for the charity.

“Thank you to anyone who came to enjoy this event, we thank you for your time and support and of course your generosity."