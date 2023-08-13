Quad-Rebuild’s mission is to provide vital assistance to individuals who have suffered catastrophic life-changing spinal cord injuries, with a focus on rebuilding the injured persons lives, homes, their image and their future.

The charity was founded Joe English, from Halifax, whose life was changed forever when the car he was travelling in veered off the road, flipped on to its side and crashed into the back of a parked vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had no visible injuries to his body or face but the crash caused catastrophic spinal injuries and he is now confined to a wheelchair with no movement below his neck.

Joe English, from Halifax, suffered catastrophic spinal injuries in a car crash.

Quad-Rebuild obtained its charity registration number in 2021, and since then, it has been dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by spinal cord injuries.

Over the past five years, Quad-Rebuild has been steadfast in its efforts to raise funds and create awareness about spinal cord injuries. The charity has organized several successful fundraising events, including the Summer Fayre in 2022 and the Easter Fayre 2023, along with smaller community gatherings like bingo nights and quiz nights. These events have not only brought the local community together but have also helped generate essential financial support for the charity's cause.

The next milestone in Quad-Rebuild's fundraising calendar is the Summer Fayre on August 19, with games, entertainment, and delicious treats on offer. All proceeds will go directly towards funding technological support for injured individuals and accommodations for their loved ones during their time in rehabilitation units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quad-Rebuild has recently taken on its first home adaptation project for a client, demonstrating the charity's expansion of services and its commitment to making meaningful changes in the lives of those they support.

Joe said: "We are humbled by the immense support we have received from our community. Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every act of kindness has helped us come this far. We are excited about our future endeavours and are committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those facing spinal cord injuries."