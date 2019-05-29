Halifax Charity Gala Queen 2019 has been crowned

With less than two weeks to go until the big event, this year's Halifax Charity Gala Queen has been revealed as Ebony Cato from Brooksbank School, Elland.

The 16-year-old was chosen for her long attendance record at The Gala, representing many different organisations including Brownies, Out of Darkness Dance, St Augustine’s Café and Bluebells Cheerleaders.

Read: Everything you need to know about Halifax Charity Gala 2019

“I have been attending Halifax Charity Gala all my life,” said Ebony, “I would love to be a role model and an inspiration to others.”

She also volunteers with Christ Church Rainbows and West Yorkshire Police Cadets.

Ebony’s Attendant will be Minnie Morton, 14, who studies at Trinity Sowerby Secondary School.

“Being part of something that gives such pleasure to so many people would make me really happy to know that I had contributed to that,” said Minnie.

She has previously featured on the main arena line-up as part of Out of Darkness Dance, and in the Procession with Challenger’s Children’s Club.

The girls have a busy day on Saturday June 8, needing to be at Hairworks early in the morning to have their hair professionally styled. They’ll then travel at the front of The Grand Procession from Eureka! before opening the 63rd Halifax Charity Gala in Manor Heath Park.

Throughout the day, they’ll visit each stall, and speak with the member organisations that benefit from Gala Day and raise funds to help people across Calderdale.

Read: Here's where you can get your tickets for Halifax Charity Gala

Halifax Calder Rotary Club’s Elaine Bowers said: “We’re again excited to have such committed young people represent our town. Their passion for their community and enthusiasm for the event is just wonderful.”

Once Ebony and Minnie have officially opened the Gala from The Bristol Street Nissan Main Arena, there will be a selection of entertainments throughout the afternoon before the event’s prize-giving ceremony just before 4pm.

Crowd favourite Panther’s Cheerleading will be performing their latest routines, between magic illusion shows and a trapeze act.

The Magpie Movers are also on the line-up, as are Stagedoor Studio. Halifax-based Total Awareness Promotions, a charity providing information about health & community at events, was tasked with sourcing this year’s Bristol Street Nissan Main Arena line-up.

Their creativity and passion for Calderdale has meant that over 60 per cent of the acts are from the borough.

For more information on the event visit www.facebook.com/halifaxgala.

Read: Countdown begins to this year's Halifax Charity Gala which promises to be better than ever