Halifax Charity Magpies put on a Super 70s Show to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Halifax Charity Magpies, an award-winning charity that supports and encourages adults with learning disabilities to lead fulfilling lives, raised over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support by hosting a 70s themed coffee day.

Macmillan supported a Magpies’ enabler who passed away this year, so it was particularly important to Magpies to support this cause.

The 70s Coffee Day took place on Tuesday, 27th September, and all parents and carers of Magpies members were invited. The day involved a performance of ‘The Super 70s Show’ from ‘The Drama-pies’, the drama group at Magpies, followed by coffee and plenty of cake, made and served by members.

Once the curtain had gone down and all the cakes eaten, Magpies had raised £220 for Macmillan Cancer Support.