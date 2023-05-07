News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 minutes ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
3 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
23 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
23 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Halifax charity Mothershare receives donation from the Asda Foundation

A Halifax charity has received a donation of £500 from the Asda Foundation which will go towards the running cost of the charity.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Mothershare is a baby bank, they help families in and around Calderdale that are struggling.

The group believes no one in the community should be without and help those in need with things like children’s clothing, nappies, toiletries, and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asda’s charity, Asda Foundation, is committed to supporting local communities through grant giving.

Mothershare received a donation from the Asda FoundationMothershare received a donation from the Asda Foundation
Mothershare received a donation from the Asda Foundation
Most Popular

The funding was awarded as part of the charity’s Cost of Living grant stream which is aimed at supporting local groups with the increased running costs they are facing.

Asda Community Champion Emma Fox said: “We’re proud to award Mothershare with a donation from the Asda Foundation of £500 towards the rising costs of bills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that Mothershare is providing a vital service to people on our doorsteps and we hope it will make a real difference to the group."

Read More
Read more: You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 22 things
Related topics:CalderdaleCost of living