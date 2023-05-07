Halifax charity Mothershare receives donation from the Asda Foundation

Mothershare is a baby bank, they help families in and around Calderdale that are struggling.

The group believes no one in the community should be without and help those in need with things like children’s clothing, nappies, toiletries, and more.

Asda’s charity, Asda Foundation, is committed to supporting local communities through grant giving.

Mothershare received a donation from the Asda Foundation

The funding was awarded as part of the charity’s Cost of Living grant stream which is aimed at supporting local groups with the increased running costs they are facing.

Asda Community Champion Emma Fox said: “We’re proud to award Mothershare with a donation from the Asda Foundation of £500 towards the rising costs of bills.

