Award winning youth charity Project Challenge is using the £13,000 it has been awarded to refurbish the kitchens at its Orange Box base.

Every day Project Challenge provides breakfast and lunches for learners, some of whom are among the most disadvantaged in Calderdale.

Evidence shows that attending classes when hungry severly impacts on children and young people’s abilities to learn, thrive and realise their full potential.

“Our experience demonstrates how important the meals we proide to young people is,” said Lorna Butterick, business manager at Project Challenge.

Orange Box in Halifax town centre

"In some cases it can be their most substanial and nutrious meal of the day.

"The refurbished kitchen will enable us to extend the range of meals we offer.”

The refurbishment, which has been funded by Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch Committee, will also benefit other young people who use the Orange Box kitchen when not being used by Project Challenge.

Project Challenge offers training programmes for 16-19 year olds who have become disengaged from traditional education.

Staff are qualified youth workers and teachers are able to offer pastoral support to learners facing challenging personal situations.