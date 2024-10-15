Halifax charity to use funding boost to refurbish kitchens at Orange Box
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Every day Project Challenge provides breakfast and lunches for learners, some of whom are among the most disadvantaged in Calderdale.
Evidence shows that attending classes when hungry severly impacts on children and young people’s abilities to learn, thrive and realise their full potential.
“Our experience demonstrates how important the meals we proide to young people is,” said Lorna Butterick, business manager at Project Challenge.
"In some cases it can be their most substanial and nutrious meal of the day.
"The refurbished kitchen will enable us to extend the range of meals we offer.”
The refurbishment, which has been funded by Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch Committee, will also benefit other young people who use the Orange Box kitchen when not being used by Project Challenge.
Project Challenge offers training programmes for 16-19 year olds who have become disengaged from traditional education.
Staff are qualified youth workers and teachers are able to offer pastoral support to learners facing challenging personal situations.