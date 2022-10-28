Halifax chef awarded medal for excellence during international cooking competition in Switzerland

Ash Hellowell was awarded a medallion for excellence – given to competitors judged to have reached a world class standard - at the WorldSkills Cooking final in Lucerne, which took place from October 20 to 23.

The 23-year-old was up against competitors from 31 different countries in the four-day final.

She said: "Being awarded the medallion of excellence in Switzerland is a huge achievement and I’m over the moon that all the hard work has paid off.

Ash with her training manager Sean Owens.

"The whole experience has been brilliant and being recognised as world-class at what I do will be a massive boost to my career.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way and WorldSkills UK for the amazing opportunity.”

Ash won gold at the WorldSkills UK national finals in 2019 and was selected for the UK squad the following year. She has been training for the international competition ever since.

Ash is part of a 35-strong Team UK that is competing in the multi-country international skills competition throughout October and November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Hellowell

The event features 61 finals with over 1,000 competitors in 15 countries

The finals usually take place one city as part of a 10-day festival of competition. However, this year’s event scheduled in Shanghai was cancelled due to the pandemic.