Halifax Christmas lights switch-on. Elicia Chapman, five, Jason Chapman and Beth Bilder in 2017

Halifax Christmas lights switch-on: 25 photos of crowds enjoying the festive illuminations around Calderdale in recent years

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as towns and villages around Calderdale get ready to switch on their festive lights.

By Dominic Brown
3 minutes ago

As final preparations are made before turning on the 2022 illuminations around the borough, we look back on the seasonal spectacle in previous years.

These 25 photos show families and friends getting into the festive spirit over the past decade.

1. Festive fun

Pulse breakfast presenters Danny Mylo and Rosie Madison with the crowd at The Woolshops, Halifax, in 2017

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Festive fun

Victoria Theatre panto Aladdin stars at the Halifax Christmas lights switch-on in 2017

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Festive fun

Halifax Christmas lights switch-on at The Woolshops. From the left, Charlie Tindall, seven, Danny Tindall, Sue Tindall and Thomas Tindall, five, in 2018

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Festive fun

Halifax Christmas lights switch-on at The Woolshops. Pulse Breakfast presenters Rosie Madison and Danny Mylo with the crowd in 2018

Photo: Jim Fitton

HalifaxCalderdale