Halifax Christmas lights switch-on: 25 photos of crowds enjoying the festive illuminations around Calderdale in recent years
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as towns and villages around Calderdale get ready to switch on their festive lights.
By Dominic Brown
3 minutes ago
As final preparations are made before turning on the 2022 illuminations around the borough, we look back on the seasonal spectacle in previous years.
These 25 photos show families and friends getting into the festive spirit over the past decade.
