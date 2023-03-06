Halifax church could shut under Church of England plans because of lack of funds and numbers

The Church of England is considering shutting St Mark’s Church in Siddal because of a shrinking congregation and financial woes.

Publishing its proposals, the Church Commissioner’s office has said: “The congregation of St Mark, Siddal is a gathering congregation, now only

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

numbering less than 10.

St Mark's Church in Siddal, Halifax

"The parish is struggling financially to maintain the church building, which needs extensive roof repairs and a new heating system.

"The PCC and incumbent have considered different options and have taken the decision to pursue closure due to declining congregation size and ongoing financial problems - both of which have been accelerated by Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Diocese will work with those church members, clergy and local community to ensure alternative, adequate ministry and pastoral provision is made.”

St Mark’s Church, which described itself as “a friendly Anglican church, serving the village of Siddal”, said: “We are sad to announce that the Church of England has decided to consider closing St Mark's Church building.

"If you wish to comment on this decision, please contact the commissioners. Your thoughts and suggestions will be extremely valuable and therefore greatly appreciated.”

The church recently started a monthly ‘Soup and Swish Sunday’, offering people the chance to swap items, play board games and enjoy free soup and rolls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad