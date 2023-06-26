Halifax church half-way to collecting enough cash to repair roof after huge crack found

St Paul’s Church, on Queens Road in King Cross, launched a ‘Save our Roof’ fund in January after a large crack was found in one of the main roof beams.

The church’s community has been warned that the current stone roof slates are too heavy and their weight will only continue to cause problems in the future.

A completely new the roof covering is needed using much lighter slates.

The congregation at St Paul's Church in King Cross are fundraising for a new roof covering

Father Nigel Stimpson, from St Paul’s, said: “The congregation has been working really hard to raise funds for the work to be able to start, with many social events and concerts.

"Plus they have received many generous donations from former members and friends who have moved away from the area, including one from Spain!

"The incredibly good news is that they have now raised about half the funds required to start the work, as tenders received for the work have come in under what was originally estimated.

"But church members still need to raise around £100,000 before the work can begin.”

St Paul's Church in King Cross, Halifax

The roof repair is part of a bigger plan to open the church up for use by the wider community, he added.

The next fund raising event will be a summer fair in the church and its grounds on Saturday (July 1) from 11am until 3pm which will include stalls, and children’s activities.