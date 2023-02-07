Halifax Civic Trust awarded prestigious first prize for medieval route project

The project included new signage, information boards, walkers’ leaflets and a film commissioned and created by local company Phil Fearnley photography.

The project culminated in a launch event at the Minster.

The award was presented by the Chair of YHACS Kevin Trickett MBE.

Alan Goodrum. Kevin Trickett MBE (presenting) Gwyneth Crawley, June Paxtow White. David Witcher. Volunteers Halifax Civic Trust.

Chair of Halifax Civic Trust Alan Goodrum said: ”It was a great team effort by a group of volunteers bringing together the Calderdale Countryside team and other groups in

Halifax to reimagine the medieval route to a new audience.

"The innovative use of a specially commissioned film and walkers’ leaflets, information boards and new signage with QR codes have brought this historic part of Halifax to a new audience.

"We hope to develop more projects like this to contribute to the town and we are very pleased to be recognised for our hard work by YHACS.”

Magna Via walkway