Halifax Civic Trust celebrates National Civic Day

Civic Day is promoted nationally by Civic Voice who want to see a society where every individual can say ‘I am proud of where I live’.

Halifax Civic Trust has been working to protect Halifax’s Heritage for 60 years.

There was a two-hour heritage walk around the town and a special showing of films about Halifax and the Civic Trust's own film about the Wakefield Gate or Magna Via.

Photo: Halifax Civic Trust

There were local competitions, and the Trust shared its work over the last 60 years.

People were invited to join as members and support their work locally.