Halifax Civic Trust hands out awards to jewellers and bus station

By Tom Scargill
Published 31st May 2025, 16:30 BST

Lister Horsfall jewellers and Halifax bus station have both been given accolades by the Halifax Civis Trust for their architecture.

Following a substantial investment in 2024, Lister Horsfall unveiled a newly refurbished and extended showroom, which was inspired by buildings such as the Piece Hall.

Portland stone now dominates the façade of the new extension which is styled to celebrate the grandeur of the local architecture.

Working closely with the local authority team, the traditional stained timber shop front was repainted in a smart dark grey and the original gold leaf signage has been retained and replicated on the new building.

Halifax town centre - Halifax Bus StationHalifax town centre - Halifax Bus Station
Halifax town centre - Halifax Bus Station

The existing green marble stall risers from the original shop have also been extended to tie the new and old buildings together.

Alan Goodrum, chair of Halifax Civic Trust, said: “Lister Horsfall should be commended on an imaginative interior design, high standard of workmanship, retention of the original facade and sympathetic development of the new extension and a family business bringing investment to the town.”

Gemma Moody, managing director at Lister Horsfall, said: ““We’re absolutely delighted to receive this Halifax Civic Trust Award.

"It’s a real honour to have our work recognised in this way, especially for a project that celebrates and preserves our shared history. This kind of recognition means a lot to the whole team.”

Halifax bus station was given the Trust’s environmental award.

Alan Goodrum said: “The West Yorkshire Combined Authority should be commended on an imaginative design, high standard of workmanship, carbon and energy reduction initiatives, inclusive design approach, safe and welcoming asset to Halifax.”

