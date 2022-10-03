Halifax Civic Trust to host special lunch to celebrate 60th anniversary
The Halifax Civic Trust will host a special lunch to celebrate their 60th anniversary next month.
By Tom Scargill
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:00 pm
The lunch will take place at Pollino’s in Warley with Mayor Angie Gallagher and her consort, while David Cant, former chair of the Yorkshire vernacular buildings safety group, will give an illustrated talk.
David is a well-known local historian and authority on the traditional buildings of the borough.
For more information and if you would like to attend the event, you can email [email protected]