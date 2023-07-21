Hassan Riaz, based at Sandbeds Pharmacy in Pellon, has been shortlisted in the Above and Beyond category of the Chemist and Druggist Awards 2023 for helping launch and his continued dedication to Halifax Community Fridge.

The foodbank based at Jamia Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street, opened in August 2020 to help people who were struggling during the pandemic and reduce food waste.

It has been open every single day ever since, through all festivities and bank holidays, providing food and other essential items.

Hassan Riaz has been shortlisted for a national award for his work with Halifax Community Fridge

Hassan, who is also a Courier columnist, is a key co-ordinator of the project which has become a lifeline for the community, with up to 90 families a day visiting.

Hassan said it was “humbling” to have been nominated.

“We’ve been feeding the town and reducing food wastage for the last three years, 365 days a year,” he said.

"This is only possible because of our incredible team of volunteers.

"The nomination for the Above and Beyond award is for everyone who works tirelessly behind the scenes at the community fridge.”

If Hassan wins the award, it will not be for the first time.

He was presented with the accolade back in 2019 after saving the life of a man suffering from sepsis.

His eagle-eyes spotted the man’s symptoms and realised he needed urgent hospital treatment. Despite the man’s protests, he persuaded the man to go in an ambulance and the man survived.

