Halifax Community Fridge: National award for Halifax pharmacist hero who goes above and beyond

A Halifax pharmacist has been honoured with a prestigious national award for his amazing community work.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Hassan Riaz, based at Sandbeds Pharmacy in Pellon, devotes hours of his time spearheading Halifax Community Fridge – the foodbank which helps some of the area’s most vulnerable and needy.

Now he has been recognised for his hard work, winning the Above and Beyond Award at the Chemist and Druggist Awards 2023.

Hassan, who is also a Halifax Courier columnist, said: “It’s an honour to have received this award.

Hassan Riaz has won a national award for his dedication to helping Halifax's most vulnerableHassan Riaz has won a national award for his dedication to helping Halifax's most vulnerable
"It is testament to the hard work everyone put in at the community fridge 365 days and nights a year.”

Hassan helped launch and continued to devote time to Halifax Community Fridge, which opened at Jamia Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street in August 2020, initially to help people who were struggling during the pandemic and reduce food waste.

It has been open every single day ever since, through all festivities and bank holidays, providing food and other essential items.

