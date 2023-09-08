Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hassan Riaz, based at Sandbeds Pharmacy in Pellon, devotes hours of his time spearheading Halifax Community Fridge – the foodbank which helps some of the area’s most vulnerable and needy.

Now he has been recognised for his hard work, winning the Above and Beyond Award at the Chemist and Druggist Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan, who is also a Halifax Courier columnist, said: “It’s an honour to have received this award.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hassan Riaz has won a national award for his dedication to helping Halifax's most vulnerable

"It is testament to the hard work everyone put in at the community fridge 365 days and nights a year.”

Hassan helped launch and continued to devote time to Halifax Community Fridge, which opened at Jamia Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street in August 2020, initially to help people who were struggling during the pandemic and reduce food waste.