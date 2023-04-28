Halifax Community Fridge, based at Jamia Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street, opened in August 2020 to help people who were struggling during the pandemic.

It has been open every single day ever since, through all festivities and bank holidays - even through extreme weather conditions such as last month’s heavy snow.

The kind-hearted volunteers hand out food and other essentials, as well as a weekly hot meal.

Some of the team from Halifax Community Fridge

Hassan Riaz, one of the organisers of the fridge, said: “We never expected to be here 1,000 days later.

"Our selfless team of volunteers go above and beyond in serving our town 365 days a year. Day and night, our team at the community fridge sacrifice their time to help stop people going to sleep hungry.

"We are now in the midst of a cost of living crists and our work is more needed than ever before.

"We now offer food and drink 365 days a year, weekly warm meals, free sanitary packs, winter coats and clothing, and pet food too.

"1,000 days later and we are working with mosques in Bradford, Manchester, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Luton to help them establish their own community fridges, supporting their local communities.

"When we launched in August 2020 during the pandemic, we wanted people to knows that the Muslim community is an integral part of our town.

"It’s a proud feeling knowing how much we’ve done to support the people of our town. For many, the fridge is a lifeline.”

To celebrate 1,000 days of the fridge being open and Eid al-Fitr, Eid Fest is taking place tomorrow (Saturday, April 29) in the car park of Jamia Madni Mosque.

It is open to all, with men and children welcome between noon and 3pm and women and children between 3pm and 7pm.

There will be a host of entertainment to enjoy, including a fun fair, dinosaurs, trampolines, penalty shoot out, a bouncy castle, face painting, mendhi and a host of stalls, food and drink.

