Halifax community show their support for Ukraine

They were among around 200 people from across Yorkshire and Lancashire at the Stand With Ukraine event, which was broadcast to Ukrainian news media.

Peter Rewko, President of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, pledged the support of British Ukrainians to Ukraine.

The UK has provided military aid to Ukraine and put diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to recall his troops.

The Stand With Ukraine event was held in Leeds

The date of the demonstration - January 29 - is a significant date for Ukrainians because of the Battle of Kruty 1918, which saw 500 hastily-organised students hold out against a 4,000-strong army of Bolshevik Russians.