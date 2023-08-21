Halifax councillor reveals catalogue of abuse including death threats and attempted assaults

Councillor Joe Thompson, who was elected to represent the Town ward for Labour last year, says people have tried to assault him multiple times since he got involved in politics several years ago.

He has had his and his family’s personal details doxxed – making them public, had death threats and even had someone try to entrap him.

He says people have come into workplace to corner him about political issues and he has had people calling him repeatedly and threateningly late at night.

Councillor Joe Thompson, who represents Calderdale Council's Town ward, has been the victim of a string of abuse

He has also been the victim of homophobic attacks. “The rate of this increases at almost a direct proportion with the more I post about being LGBT and supporting those causes,” he said.

"Needless to mention all the general shouting, swearing, online and offline verbal abuse, spitting, tearing up of leaflets and throwing them back at you.

"This really isn't acceptable, although perhaps it is normalised.

"My job is to represent the people I was elected to represent, not to be the subject of abuse.

"Genuine criticism is fine and I'm more than happy to take my share of that, as anyone who has been to a ward forum can testify to.

"I'm still just a person trying to do my best. I work full-time alongside being a councillor and I go through the same ups and downs as everyone else.”