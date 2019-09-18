Halifax couple to host first birthday celebration in memory of their daughter

Halifax couple Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson will host a special party in memory of their daughter Kallipateira on what would have been her first birthday.

On October 26 it will be exactly 12 months since the couple’s daughter was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy.

Gaynor with her daughter

And to mark that date, they are hosting a first birthday celebration in memory of Kallipateira and to raise funds and awareness of their efforts to create a new maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The event takes place at The Shay and will include a three-course meal with drink on arrival, live music with Lorna Adams and a DJ. Tickets are £25 per person with some funds on the night going to the cause.

To book tickets people can email Kallipeteira2018@hotmail.com or call 07432173156.