Halifax cream tea fund raiser helps charity Mothershare by selling tasty treats

Lord David Shutt of Greetland, OBE PC founded the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) over 30 years ago and sadly passed away in 2019.

Last year, his daughter, Christine Gow decided to raise fund for the CFFC in his memory and made cream teas for friends and family raising money to buy laptops and internet access for children who were been home schooled.

This year she decided to raise money for Mothershare who provide vulnerable children and families in Calderdale with things they need such as essentials, cots, blankets, bottles, prams, clothes, underwear, and nappies.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Gow and her daughter Imogen handing out cream teas and selling raffle tickets]

Understanding that the economy has hit people in their pockets, Christine decided to also hold a raffle.

She explained: “Times are tough for people but I also wanted to raise as much money as possible for a charity who is in demand to help families now more than ever so I thought a raffle would provide an extra way to raise funds. I am extremely grateful to all the businesses who provided a prize and to all my friends and family for donating money.”

The Community Foundation for Calderdale supports hundreds of charities and voluntary groups across the borough, addressing inequalities and working together to help create opportunities for those that most need help.

Steve Duncan DL, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale said: “We are pleased to have been able to match fund Christine’s fundraising event and know that £3,500 will go a long way to having a positive impact and giving essential items to vulnerable families in Calderdale.

"Thank you to Christine for making such a huge amount of cream teas and to everyone who has supported her.”