Halifax Cub Scouts clean up during litter-picking competition in Skircoat Green

The Cubs with the litter they collected

Natalie Loben, from the scout group, said: "16 of our Cubs turned up for the competition and headed out to collect as much litter as possible on four different routes around Skircoat Green.

"The enthusiasm shown by all the children was fantastic, and they worked really, really hard, collecting around six bags of litter between them in under an hour.

"The winning team, who had the route down Godfrey Road and along by the hospital, collected a whopping two full bags and won the trophy.

One of the winning team and their trophy

"We are really proud of our Cubs for all their hard work and would also like to thank all our parents helpers, our local councillor, and the Parks Department for their help too.