The Big Bike Revival takes place across England and offers a programme of events delivered locally by community groups and organisations that are free for all participants.

And Clean Wheels, who took part in the programme last year, will be delivering a series of guided rides in the aim of inspiring people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to discover the joys of cycling.

Craig Moffat, of Clean Wheels, said: "The pace will be gentle and relaxed and it is the ideal opportunity for people to get back into cycling.”

The routes and dates for the free guided bike rides, which will be spread across weekend dates during October and November, are as follows:

Spen Valley Greenway (Dewsbury to Cleckheaton): October 1; October 29; November 26.

Hebble Brook Trail, Halifax (Siddal to Sowerby Bridge): October 2; October 30; November 27.

Sustrans Route 66 (Luddenden Foot to Hebden Bridge): October 15 and November 5.

Calder Valley Greenway (Mirfield to Huddersfield): October 16 and November 6.

The rides will start at 12pm and finish at 3pm.

All riders need to provide their own bike, in safe working order, and wear a helmet.