The Big Bike Revival takes place across England and offers a programme of events delivered locally by community groups and organisations that are free for all participants.

And Clean Wheels, who took part in the programme last year, are delivering a series of guided rides in the aim of inspiring people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to discover the joys of cycling.

The first guided bike rides took place on Saturday, October 1 from Dewsbury to Cleckheaton on the Spen Valley Greenway, followed by a ride on the Hebble Brook Trail between Siddal and Sowerby Bridge on Sunday, October 2.

Craig Moffat, second from the right, from Clean Wheels seen here taking part in the first free guided ride on the Spen Valley Greenway as part of Cycling UK's Big Bike Revival.

Craig Moffat, from Clean Wheels, is “delighted” the business has been chosen by Cycling UK to deliver these events.

He said: “Although the weather was disappointing, after such a lovely summer, a few riders braved the conditions and joined us on our first ride.

“We at Clean Wheels are passionate about getting people out on their bikes, which is why we are delighted to have been chosen by Cycling UK to deliver this series of 10 free guided cycle rides across Calderdale and Kirklees.

“It is an ideal way for people of all ages and backgrounds to get out into the fresh air and meet new friends whilst improving their fitness.”

The remaining routes and dates for the free guided bike rides are as follows:

Sustrans Route 66 (Luddenden Foot to Hebden Bridge): 15th October and 5th November

Calder Valley Greenway (Mirfield to Huddersfield): 16th October and 6th November

Spen Valley Greenway (Dewsbury to Cleckheaton): 29th October and 26th November

Hebble Brook Trail, Halifax (Siddal to Sowerby Bridge): 30th October and 27th November

The rides start at 12.00pm and finish at 3.00pm.