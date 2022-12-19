Halifax dad-of-four takes part in cage fight to raise more than £12,000 for Cancer Research UK

Jac Morton, 32, from Pellon, took part in the Leeds Ultra MMA, a charity initiative, on December 11, and has raised more than £12,000.

Jac says he was inspired to take up the challenge by his children Penny, nine, Paige, five, Phoebe, four, and one-year-old Poppy and wanted to show them that just because something is difficult doesn't mean it isn't worthwhile.

"It wasn't until three weeks out from the fight I discovered a friend from school had recently been diagnosed with cancer,” Jac said.

Photo: Ultra MMA

"Much like myself he lives a relatively healthy lifestyle and is only in his 30's. It is just not something you expect, I can't even begin to imagine what he is going through.

"So I am quite thankful I got the chance to raise money for Cancer Research UK, to actually do something to help.”

Jac landed some heavy shots in the first round, but the second was all about grappling and fighting for position. Both fighters managed to sweep the other, neither really managing to secure a solid submission until Jac got caught in a loose arm bar.

"At this point I didn't feel like the arm bar was on, I had no intention of tapping but admittedly I was taking quite some time to consider the right move,” Jac said.

Photo: Ultra MMA

The referee stopped the fight there to prevent any potential injury.

"Of course I'm gutted I lost in that way but I can't be angry at the ref, he was doing his job and after all it is a charity fight,” said Jac. “Although I didn't win I still managed to raise help raise a considerable amount of money for an amazing cause.

“I don't think this will be the last time I step into the cage, I'm continuing to train at Game Fight and hopefully I'll be making a comeback sometime next year and bring back the win this time.

“My family is incredibly proud of me and while they found it nerve racking watching the video of the fight back, my daughter Paige simply asked ‘why didn't you just hit him harder?.”

Photo: Ultra MMA

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jac-morton.