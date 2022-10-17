Halifax dad of stillborn daughter walks Shibden Wall 50 times in one day

Ben and Gaynor’s daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018 at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

October 26 marks Kallipateira's fourth birthday, with October always a very difficult month for the Halifax couple, who are the trustees of charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation.

In July, Ben walked 180 miles nonstop from London to Manchester in 55 hours during the record-breaking UK heatwave.

Ben Moorhouse

On a wet and windy day at the Shibden Wall climb, Ben completed his 50 laps in honour of all the babies who have died, and as a way of speaking out for all dads who he believes are treat very differently following the death of a baby.

He said: “It was a tough day on Shibden Wall.

"Last year I did Trooper Lane 50 times, but this was a very different test.

"Having just started training again following my big event in July, it was nice to blow away the cobwebs.

"I got some constant severe cramps on the final ten laps. The pain from the cramp was bad while walking in the heavy rain up the hill, but compared to the pain parents go through when their babies have died it was trivial.

"One gentleman on the hill asked where all the people were to cheer me on.

"Sadly, as a non-celebrity and just a normal bereaved dad from Halifax, this is what we face. I'd like to thank the Halifax Courier for their support."

The funds raised from Ben's 50 laps of Shibden Wall will help to save babies lives nationally through research by Professor Alexander Heazell and his team at the Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre in Manchester.

Ben said: “Too many babies deaths are preventable, yet everyone accepts this by lighting candles every year in October. It's not good enough.

"Many of these beautiful babies were healthy and should be alive.”