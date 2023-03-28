Photo: Cindy's Stompers

Two quite different dances were part of their presentation.

To begin they energized the audience with a Spanish salsa using maracas and sombreros to enhance the scene and then, showcasing an Irish Riverdance, they demonstrated their ability to learn diverse genres of dance and music type by competently performing the energetic movements and quick footwork of ‘The Lord of The Dance’.

These mixed with a variety of Indian Belly dances made for an evening which was truly enjoyed by the entire audience.

The next event for the Stompers is April 29 to celebrate International Dance Day – a day which is recognized the whole world over and is now - for the first time - celebrated in Halifax’s Piece Hall.

With a programme of dances from different cultures, the day begins around 10am and continues into late afternoon, with the Stompers performing just after lunch.

No tickets are needed – just turn up and join in when you feel you can.

