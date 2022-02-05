Halifax delivery driver set to bring sunshine with pavement performances

In preparation for their one to one extravaganza’s, Adrian Dempsey has been put through his paces and rigorously trained by Strictly star and showbiz legend Dame Arlene Phillips to perform a choreographed dance routine.

Dame Arlene has previously choregraphed routines for countless West End shows, the powerhouse Whitney Houston and superstar Freddie Mercury, among many others, for the past 40 plus years.

Adrian will bringing his customers some much-needed sunshine between the 7th and 12th February, with the service bookable from the 2nd. This service for Wiltshire Farm Foods customers is running nationwide on a trial basis and is entirely free – you can’t put a price on sunshine.

Dancing with Wiltshire Farm Foods. Picture: Tony Kershaw/SWNS

Adrian has been working at the Halifax branch of Wiltshire Farm Foods for a year and is excited to surprise and delight his customers.

Adrian said: ““I’m not normally much of a dancer but I am a fan of Strictly, so thought I would give it a go.

"To get dancing tips from Arlene Phillips was amazing and I thought I did okay –customers seemed to enjoy it when I delivered their meals, so that was great. I hope my invite to take part in the next series of Strictly doesn’t get lost in the post!”

Dame Arlene Phillips said: “When I got the chance to bring a little sunshine back into people’s lives with a good old song and dance routine I jumped at the opportunity. Singing and dancing fills people with such joy and I’ve seen today the drivers’ dedication to bringing joy to their customers. They all did really well and did it in their own way – 10s all round from me!”