Halifax demonstration: Hundreds take to Halifax's streets to call for Gaza ceasefire
Hundreds of people joined a demonstration in Halifax on Saturday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
More than a dozen Calderdale organisations were part of the march, including Halifax Friends of Palestine, Calderdale Council of Mosques, Calderdale Trades Council and Calder Valley Jews.
The protest began with speeches at Madni Masjid, on Gibbet Street, before demonstrators marched into Halifax town centre.
Daniel Whittall, chair of Calderdale Trades Council, said: “As the death toll climbs in Palestine and the risk of escalation remains, it is incumbent on those of us who want peace to get onto the streets and call for it.”