Halifax Disability Football Club on the lookout for new players

The club is taking on players from the ages of seven to open age players.

The club caters for people who have a form of disability but also accept mainstream players.

Chairman Gavin Payne said: "Halifax Disability Football Club is a great club.

Halifax Disability Football Club

"You can make new friends/hang out with your friends if they come along, be coached by trained coaches and get your first session free.

"You can play in matches, although that's only for adults at the moment, and it's a great way to improve your skills and learn new skills.

"We train in sunshine and rain unless the weather is in a really bad condition.