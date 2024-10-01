Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video of the dog stuck deep in Halifax rock reveals just what a tough job the volunteers trying to free her have on their hands.

The footage, taken by one of a team from Lincs Mobile Mechanic who are helping rescue the pup, shows just how deep in the rock she is and how tiny the gap she fell through is.

A group of members of the public have been trying for several says now to free the pet, reported to be a terrier called Rose, after she fell down an extremely narrow gap in the rock off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Firefighters have tried to rescue her but say they could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.

Some of the rescue team at the rock in Mixenden, Halifax

They said she was in a gap eight feet deep in to the rock face with an opening of just 12 inches at its very widest part.

Despite this, the group of volunteers have been drilling and digging in the area to try to get to the dog.

The volunteer who shared this video with the Courier was feeding the dog sausages when he took it.

He said: “We were in the workshop and heard about it through friends on Sunday so we loaded the van and headed up.

"Then we have come back up early hours this morning with more tools and equipment.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said its technical rescue unit have been called out twice to try to find the dog – once on Thursday and then again on Friday.

"On the first occasion there was no sign of the animal except barking so we left the scene in the hands of the dog’s owner,” said the spokesperson.

"On the second occasion our cameras picked the animal up approximately eight metres into the rock face.

"Our firefighters could not access the animal within the rock as the gap was too narrow (approximately 12 inches at the widest part and then getting narrower), the animal was too deep into the rock face, and we could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.”