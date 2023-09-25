Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 80 staff from Ryder & Dutton and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group, which also owns Manning Stainton and Mortimers, will join together for The Coffee Cup Relay this month, walking, running and cycling their way between each of the company’s 36 branches to raise thousands for the charity.

The person behind the idea for the relay was sales negotiator, Jacob Onyando.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My idea was to cycle to every single branch within our network over a day, but then I realised I wasn’t Bradley Wiggins!

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax estate agents are set to run, walk and cycle 180 miles for Macmillan. Picture: David Lindsay

“I took the idea to the senior team and we agreed to extend the challenge to a five-day relay during the week of Macmillan Coffee Morning, and make it on foot as well as on wheels. It’s been great to get involved with everyone from the company and feel that connection.

"It’s a good way of bringing everyone together.”

The relay begins in Leeds and will pass through Halifax on Tuesday September 26, with two team members cycling 12 miles from Pudsey to the Halifax branch. Three more will then take the baton and walk six miles from Halifax to Huddersfield.

Other staff members will then pedal, walk and run across Lancashire, with 10 staff taking the baton for the last day, walking from Blackburn to Clitheroe to cross the finishing line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Whyte, Macmillan’s Relationship Fundraising Co-ordinator, said: “We are in awe of the collective effort from staff across NEAG’s branches for the inaugural Coffee Cup Relay.

"If they manage to raise the £5,000 target this could fund a Macmillan nurse for five weeks. The company’s drive to raise funds through various activities over the past decade is incredibly humbling, and all money raised will go such a long way in helping Macmillan do whatever it takes for people living with cancer.”