Halifax Evening Courier's former chief sub-editor Laurie Stone dies

Laurie Stone

Laurie died quietly at noon on Sunday, June 12 in the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, a few weeks shy of his 80h birthday.

He was the much-loved husband of Maeve, father to Nick and Alex, and grandad to Matthew, Chloë, Tristan, Elliot, Isla and Taran.

Originally from Bedfordshire, Laurie began work as a reporter straight out of school, where, as the youngest member of the team, he was assigned the ‘pop page’, interviewing many of the rising music stars of the 60s and 70s including the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over his career, Laurie worked at a number of newspapers including the Luton News, Liverpool Post and the Daily Express. Then after his marriage he moved to Wainstalls in Halifax, where he was the chief sub-editor of the Halifax Evening Courier for over 20 years.

Laurie was a talented at DIY, with an interest in music, history, economics, politics, and sports. A keen cyclist himself, he once cycled solo through much of Canada and America, a trip which was serialised in the Courier.

On his retirement he returned to Bedfordshire to be nearer to his family and spent his time still cycling, building model boats, and being fussed over by his grandchildren.

There will be no funeral, just as he wished, but his family ask those who knew him that next time you go to the pub, raise your glass and think of him.